Greg



Little



Russell Gregory Little was born on December 31, 1956 in Anderson, SC. He died on December 6, 2020. He was always known by the name Greg to friends and family. Greg had it in him to be as good hearted a person as you could ever meet. He was generous to a fault. Greg was a gifted mechanic, a jack of all trades and loved gardening, especially raising tomatoes. He was employed by Maytag and ABB in Florence. Greg is survived by one brother, Ned of Darlington and a daughter, Lyndsay Glass of Moultrie, GA. Greg was predeceased by his parents, James Oscar Little and Julia Rush Little and his younger brother, Philip. He will be missed by those who loved him. We look forward to welcoming him back in the resurrection. Memorial Services will be held at a later date.



Kistler Hardee Darlington, SC



Published by SCNow on Dec. 13, 2020.