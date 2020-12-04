Sam Willie



York



MANNING -- Sam Willie York, 64, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his residence, 1257 Acorn Lane, Manning, SC. He was born March 26, 1956 in Williamsburg County, South Carolina, a son of the late Coseal York and Ida Mae Williams York.



Funeral services for Mr. York will be held 1:00PM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery, Greeleyville, SC. Rev. William Pinckney, Eulogist; Rev. John Taylor, Minister Vatrala Collins and Evangelist Mary Starks, Assisting.



The family is receiving friends at the homestead, 55 Moss Point, Greeleyville, SC.



Published by SCNow on Dec. 4, 2020.