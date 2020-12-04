Menu
Sam Willie York
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
December 1, 2020
Sam Willie

York

MANNING -- Sam Willie York, 64, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his residence, 1257 Acorn Lane, Manning, SC. He was born March 26, 1956 in Williamsburg County, South Carolina, a son of the late Coseal York and Ida Mae Williams York.

Funeral services for Mr. York will be held 1:00PM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery, Greeleyville, SC. Rev. William Pinckney, Eulogist; Rev. John Taylor, Minister Vatrala Collins and Evangelist Mary Starks, Assisting.

The family is receiving friends at the homestead, 55 Moss Point, Greeleyville, SC.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery
, Greeleyville, South Carolina
