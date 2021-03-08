Sammie
Hawkins
Celebration of Life for Sammie Hawkins will be conducted at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, March 9th at Outdoor Chapel of Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc.
He leaves to cherish treasured memories: brother, Grady (Denise) Hawkins, sister; Mildred (Walter) Lewis; one uncle, Otis (Janice) Lovett; five aunts, Allie Mae Frison, Ethelean Frison, Pecola Rollins, Bertha Wade, Julienne (Roosevelt) Williamson, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or you may visit www.idealfuneral.com
to leave a message for the family.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 8, 2021.