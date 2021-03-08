Menu
Sammie George Hawkins
FUNERAL HOME
Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc
106 E Darlington St
Florence, SC
Sammie

Hawkins

Celebration of Life for Sammie Hawkins will be conducted at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, March 9th at Outdoor Chapel of Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc.

He leaves to cherish treasured memories: brother, Grady (Denise) Hawkins, sister; Mildred (Walter) Lewis; one uncle, Otis (Janice) Lovett; five aunts, Allie Mae Frison, Ethelean Frison, Pecola Rollins, Bertha Wade, Julienne (Roosevelt) Williamson, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or you may visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc
106 East Darlington Street, Florence, SC
Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc
Be strong! Sister-in-law´! God got your back. Keep that beautiful smile and God will carry you through!! Itis well.
Janette L. Gee
March 7, 2021
