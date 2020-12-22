Sammy DeLeon
Coleman
MARION -- Sammy DeLeon Coleman, 82, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at MUSC in Florence after an extended illness. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Devotion Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery. Use of masks and social distancing is heavily encouraged. The service will be streamed live on the Richardson Funeral Home (Marion, SC) Facebook page for all unable to attend.
Mr. Coleman was born in Marion, a son of the late Starr Deleon Coleman and Ruth Elizabeth Atkinson Coleman. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Coleman Dozier. Mr. Coleman was a 1958 graduate of Marion High School and retired from Heritage Sportswear. Mr. Coleman also later worked at Baxley's Hardware and was a long-time member of Marion Baptist Church and the Oak Tree Sunday School Class.
Surviving are his wife, Patty Sue McKenzie Coleman of the home; son, Kenneth D. Coleman of Marion; daughters, Melody Coleman Radcliffe (Allen) of Myrtle Beach and Tammy Coleman Watson (Michael) of Marion; grandchildren: Lauren Radcliffe, Troy Watson, Harley Radcliffe, and Hunter Coleman; and one great-grandchild, Raelynn Radcliffe; and niece, Janet Dozier Wallace of Laurinburg, NC.
Memorials may be made to the Hands of Faith Soup Kitchen, c/o Marion Baptist Church, 106 South Main Street, Marion, SC 29571.
An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net
Published by SCNow on Dec. 22, 2020.