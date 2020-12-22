Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sammy DeLeon Coleman
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home - Marion
1936 Senator Gasque Rd
Marion, SC
Sammy DeLeon

Coleman

MARION -- Sammy DeLeon Coleman, 82, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at MUSC in Florence after an extended illness. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Devotion Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery. Use of masks and social distancing is heavily encouraged. The service will be streamed live on the Richardson Funeral Home (Marion, SC) Facebook page for all unable to attend.

Mr. Coleman was born in Marion, a son of the late Starr Deleon Coleman and Ruth Elizabeth Atkinson Coleman. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Coleman Dozier. Mr. Coleman was a 1958 graduate of Marion High School and retired from Heritage Sportswear. Mr. Coleman also later worked at Baxley's Hardware and was a long-time member of Marion Baptist Church and the Oak Tree Sunday School Class.

Surviving are his wife, Patty Sue McKenzie Coleman of the home; son, Kenneth D. Coleman of Marion; daughters, Melody Coleman Radcliffe (Allen) of Myrtle Beach and Tammy Coleman Watson (Michael) of Marion; grandchildren: Lauren Radcliffe, Troy Watson, Harley Radcliffe, and Hunter Coleman; and one great-grandchild, Raelynn Radcliffe; and niece, Janet Dozier Wallace of Laurinburg, NC.

Memorials may be made to the Hands of Faith Soup Kitchen, c/o Marion Baptist Church, 106 South Main Street, Marion, SC 29571.

An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
Devotion Gardens Cemetery
SC
Dec
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Devotion Gardens Cemetery
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson Funeral Home - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Richardson Funeral Home - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Tammy I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Thinking of you!
Mary Woodberry
December 23, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results