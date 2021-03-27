Samuel Leon "Sandy"
Beckham Jr.
DARLINGTON -- Samuel Leon Beckham, Jr., Sandy, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 25, 2021, at his home. He was born in Darlington, on September 15, 1945, son of Leon and Dot Beckham. He graduated from St. John's High School and Wofford College and had a master's degree from the Citadel. He taught and worked all around the state, but his Darlington roots were deep and when he retired he moved back to Darlington and renovated an old house in the historic district. He and his wife, Linda, were reunited in 2002 after knowing each other in high school, and their marriage was a testimony to second chances. Three years ago, they found their dream house on the golf course where Sandy could indulge his favorite sport. Always a good athlete, Sandy not only excelled in golf, but played first string guard on Coach Jimmy Welch's championship football team in 1962.
In addition to his wife, Linda, Sandy, affectionately known as Nut or Sox, is survived by his sister, Linda Shillinglaw, nephews Ryan (Lynn) and Sam and niece Kaitlyn and nephew Zack. He was a stepfather to Lee (Jaime), Paul (April), and Tommy (Geovanna) Gremillion, and Papa Sandy to six grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and a nephew, John Shillinglaw.
Sandy was a faithful member of St. Matthew's Anglican Church where he served on the vestry. He was a good and faithful friend, a near perfect husband, smart, industrious, athletic and artistic. He loved to tell a good story, sometimes embellished, and I think he would have loved to see all his friends gathered and telling "Sandy stories". Please join us at the Grand Old Post Office, 201 Pearl St., at 3pm Sunday for a celebration of his life. A small private service will be held at St. Matthews Church for the family.
Published by SCNow from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2021.