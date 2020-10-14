Samuel Tearence
Stidham
Samuel Tearence Stidham, 81, of Florence, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020.
Mr. Stidham was born in Clarendon Co., SC a son of the late Samuel Nelson Stidham and Frances Lorraine Bouschette Stidham. He was a US Marine Corps veteran and a member of Hillside Free Will Baptist Church. He was also an accomplished upholsterer and loved to fish.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brothers, Warren, Blease, James, Herbert, and Allen.
Surviving are his wife, Elma Howard Stidham of Florence; daughter, Tammy (Todd) Browder; grandchildren, Alexis Browder and Zackary (Samantha) Browder; great-grandchild, Judson Browder; and two sisters, Frances (George) Sports and Joan Benton.
The family will receive guests at the home of Tammy and Todd Browder.
Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com


Published by SCNow on Oct. 14, 2020.