Menu
Search
Menu
SCNow
SCNow HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Samuel Tearence Stidham
Samuel Tearence

Stidham

Samuel Tearence Stidham, 81, of Florence, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020.

Mr. Stidham was born in Clarendon Co., SC a son of the late Samuel Nelson Stidham and Frances Lorraine Bouschette Stidham. He was a US Marine Corps veteran and a member of Hillside Free Will Baptist Church. He was also an accomplished upholsterer and loved to fish.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brothers, Warren, Blease, James, Herbert, and Allen.

Surviving are his wife, Elma Howard Stidham of Florence; daughter, Tammy (Todd) Browder; grandchildren, Alexis Browder and Zackary (Samantha) Browder; great-grandchild, Judson Browder; and two sisters, Frances (George) Sports and Joan Benton.

The family will receive guests at the home of Tammy and Todd Browder.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.