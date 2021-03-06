Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sandra Conner
FUNERAL HOME
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
4210 West Palmetto Street
Florence, SC
Sandra

Conner

FLORENCE -- Sandra Marie Conner, 66, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., at Central United Methodist Church, in Florence. Visitation will held in the church Commons prior to the funeral from 2: 00 P.M.to 3:00 P.M. Burial will follow at Lamar Memorial Cemetery, Lamar, SC. Mask and social distancing will be required at both services.

Sandra was born in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and is the daughter of Irene Outlaw Conner and the late Warren Lee Conner. She attended Limestone College. Sandra was A Member of Central United Methodist Church, where she was employed as Church Receptionist for many years. Sandra was involved in many of the church activities and faithfully taught a Sunday School Class.

Sandra is survived by her mother, Irene Outlaw Conner, and her beloved cat, Isabell "Izzy". She will be mourned by many friends with whom she enjoyed spending time attending movies, dining out, attending Monday morning Bible Study, and enjoying lots of other forms of Christian fellowship.

The family thanks the doctors and medical staffs of MUSC Charleston and MUSC Florence.

You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.

Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Central United Methodist Church
Florence, SC
Mar
7
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Central United Methodist Church
Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Layton-Anderson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Mrs. Connor, I was deeply saddened to learn of Sandy´s death. I had tried to find her through Facebook for several months now. And just last night God gave me a dream about her. I found out about her passing just this morning. I am so, so sorry. Sandy and I were such good friends for so many years. I missed her and will totally missed knowing that she is on this earth.
Susan Swink
March 8, 2021
Irene, my heart is hurting for both the death of Sandy and for you to have to mourn your precious daughter....she was a delight to be around! God will keep her in his arms and you will keep her in your heart. God Bless
Betty Hester
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results