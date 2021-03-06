Sandra
Conner
FLORENCE -- Sandra Marie Conner, 66, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., at Central United Methodist Church, in Florence. Visitation will held in the church Commons prior to the funeral from 2: 00 P.M.to 3:00 P.M. Burial will follow at Lamar Memorial Cemetery, Lamar, SC. Mask and social distancing will be required at both services.
Sandra was born in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and is the daughter of Irene Outlaw Conner and the late Warren Lee Conner. She attended Limestone College. Sandra was A Member of Central United Methodist Church, where she was employed as Church Receptionist for many years. Sandra was involved in many of the church activities and faithfully taught a Sunday School Class.
Sandra is survived by her mother, Irene Outlaw Conner, and her beloved cat, Isabell "Izzy". She will be mourned by many friends with whom she enjoyed spending time attending movies, dining out, attending Monday morning Bible Study, and enjoying lots of other forms of Christian fellowship.
The family thanks the doctors and medical staffs of MUSC Charleston and MUSC Florence.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 6, 2021.