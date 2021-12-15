Menu
Sandra Faye Hopkins
FUNERAL HOME
Norton Funeral Home
1414 W Carolina Ave
Hartsville, SC
Sandra Faye

Hopkins

HARTSVILLE -- Graveside Services of Remembrance for Sandra Faye Hopkins age 72 will be held 11:00am Friday, December 17, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Pine Ridge Cemetery. Pastor Wayne Cash will officiate, directed by Norton Funeral Home. Visitation will follow the services at the graveside. Sandra will be available to be viewed at the funeral home on Thursday from the hours of 9:00am-5:00pm

Sandra went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 13, 2021. She was born in Hartsville the daughter of the late David Brock and Eadie Bell Hall Hopkins. She was the second youngest of nine children and grew up in the Pine Ridge Community. She was a loving daughter and sister.

Left to cherish her memory, sister-in-laws, Carolyn and Sarah Hopkins; brother-in-law, Terry Matheny and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, William, Pete, Brockie, Theodore, LaHarve and David Brantley Hopkins; two sisters, Ida Mae Hopkins and Sharon Matheny.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to family, friends and Morrell Nursing Center for their care and support.
Published by SCNow from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, 2021.
Norton Funeral Home
