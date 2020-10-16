Menu
Sarah Ann Sims
Sarah Ann

Sims

FLORENCE -- Funeral service for Mrs. Sarah Ann Sims will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 South Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina. Interment will follow in Saint Beulah Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.

Public viewing will be held 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Friday, October 16, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 South Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina.

Due to COVID 19, restrictions and limitations of gatherings we please ask that, our extended family and friends greet us 12:15 PM at Saint Beulah Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Corner of Wallace Gregg Road and Large Farm Road, Florence, South Carolina, 29506 for the Interment service.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Smith's Funeral Home Of Florence Llc
307 S. Johns Street, Florence, SC 29506
Oct
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Smith's Funeral Home Of Florence Llc
307 S. Johns Street, Florence, SC 29506
Oct
17
Interment
Saint Beulah Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
