Scott
Hansen
Scott Allen Hansen, 61, passed away Wednesday, March, 10, 2021.
Born in Warren, PA, he was a son of the late William Howard Hansen and Janet Louise Eastman Hansen. Scott enjoyed drag racing, NASCAR, fishing, and traveling.
Surviving are his children, Nichole Bowman (Josh) of Abbeville, Kathryn Hansen of Greenville, Megan Hansen of Ninety Six, and Ty Leopard of Saluda; companion, Felicia Mary Crumpton; sister, Marlene Hansen of Charleston; grandchildren, Kamryn Tiller, Luke Bowman, Kennedy Bowman, Kingston Hansen, Jayden Leopard, and Corbin Leopard; niece, Chelsea Barnhill; and nephews, Jamie Hansen and Chris Hansen.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Hansen Stone and brothers, William Leonard "Bill" Hansen and Eugene Howard Hansen.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Danny Rodgers officiating. The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Scott's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com
, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends following the service.
The family members are at their respective homes.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 17, 2021.