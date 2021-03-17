Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Scott Hansen
FUNERAL HOME
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
1025 South Main St.
Greenwood, SC
Scott

Hansen

Scott Allen Hansen, 61, passed away Wednesday, March, 10, 2021.

Born in Warren, PA, he was a son of the late William Howard Hansen and Janet Louise Eastman Hansen. Scott enjoyed drag racing, NASCAR, fishing, and traveling.

Surviving are his children, Nichole Bowman (Josh) of Abbeville, Kathryn Hansen of Greenville, Megan Hansen of Ninety Six, and Ty Leopard of Saluda; companion, Felicia Mary Crumpton; sister, Marlene Hansen of Charleston; grandchildren, Kamryn Tiller, Luke Bowman, Kennedy Bowman, Kingston Hansen, Jayden Leopard, and Corbin Leopard; niece, Chelsea Barnhill; and nephews, Jamie Hansen and Chris Hansen.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Hansen Stone and brothers, William Leonard "Bill" Hansen and Eugene Howard Hansen.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Danny Rodgers officiating. The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Scott's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.

The family will receive friends following the service.

The family members are at their respective homes.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
1025 South Main St. P.O. Box 777, Greenwood, SC
Mar
21
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
The service will be live streamed
view by visiting Scott's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry to hear about Scott´s passing. Time has taken loved ones from us! You are in our thoughts and prayers
Linda Odom Mayhew
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results