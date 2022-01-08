Seth Walter



Grainger



Seth Walter Grainger, 53, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, January 4th, 2022 in Atrium Health Care Pineville after an illness, Mr. Grainger was born in Florence, a son of Grover Cleveland Jr. and Sharon Walters Grainger, Mr. Grainger was a U.S. Army Veteran, and was medically retired. He worked ten years for the S.C. Department of Disabilities and Special Needs Board.



Surviving is his wife of 18 years, Cheryl Vitamvas Grainger of Fort Mill. One daughter Amy (Cliff) Ballou of Florence, one stepdaughter Sarah (Josh) Acevedo of Lehigh Acres, Florida, one stepson Johnathon Wallace of Fort Mill; Brothers Kent (Tracy) Grainger of Effingham, Eric (Myra) Grainger of Effingham; a sister, Janine Kea (Alex); and five grandchildren.



Graveside service will be held at 1 P.M. on Thursday, January 13th, 2022, in the National Cemetery in Florence, S.C.



The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Nesmith Baptist Church at Nesmith, SC, P.O Box 123; Nesmith, SC, 29580



Palmetto Funeral Home



Published by SCNow from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2022.