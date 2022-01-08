Menu
Seth Walter Grainger
FUNERAL HOME
Palmetto Funeral Home
2049 Carolina Place Drive
Fort Mill, SC
Seth Walter Grainger, 53, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, January 4th, 2022 in Atrium Health Care Pineville after an illness, Mr. Grainger was born in Florence, a son of Grover Cleveland Jr. and Sharon Walters Grainger, Mr. Grainger was a U.S. Army Veteran, and was medically retired. He worked ten years for the S.C. Department of Disabilities and Special Needs Board.

Surviving is his wife of 18 years, Cheryl Vitamvas Grainger of Fort Mill. One daughter Amy (Cliff) Ballou of Florence, one stepdaughter Sarah (Josh) Acevedo of Lehigh Acres, Florida, one stepson Johnathon Wallace of Fort Mill; Brothers Kent (Tracy) Grainger of Effingham, Eric (Myra) Grainger of Effingham; a sister, Janine Kea (Alex); and five grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at 1 P.M. on Thursday, January 13th, 2022, in the National Cemetery in Florence, S.C.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Nesmith Baptist Church at Nesmith, SC, P.O Box 123; Nesmith, SC, 29580

Palmetto Funeral Home
Published by SCNow from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
National cemetery
Florence, SC
Palmetto Funeral Home
Rest in peace and power, until we meet again,. Seth was one of the good guys. Prayers and condolences to Cheryl, Amy and the rest of the family.
David Fowler
School
January 15, 2022
So sorry for your loss, didn´t get to know Seth, but knew his father Grover, he was my second cousin.
David Grainger
Family
January 11, 2022
Eric, so sorry for the loss of your brother. Praying for you and your entire family during this difficult time
Daniel Boykin
January 11, 2022
