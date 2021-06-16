To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I cried for you even though I never Knew you. I know you are in a good place Rest well little angel
Virginia
June 30, 2021
so sorry for your loss i dont know you but i pray for your family i hope somehow you can have peace he is with his heavely father and not suffering
gail peavy
June 19, 2021
Rest In Peace little angel
Augusta,Georgia
Other
June 18, 2021
I don't know you but I pray for you and your entire family...I am so sorry that you are having to go through this....His little smile was so sweet...
Lynn Jordan
June 18, 2021
Rest in God´s Kingdom now young angel.
Alex Castro
June 17, 2021
May this sweet little soul rest in peace. Continued prayers for his family .
Donna Myers
Other
June 16, 2021
MAY GOD BE WITH THE JACKSON FAMILY EACH AND EVERY DAY. MATTHEW 19: VERSE 14 "SUFFER LITTLE CHILDREN COME ON TO ME AND I'LL GIVE YOU REST". OUR HEARTS AND PRAYS ARE WITH YOU ; FROM YOUR NEW FAMILY FROM FLORENCE S.C..
SMITH FAMILY OF FLORENCE S.C.
Family
June 16, 2021
Therefore, holy brothers and sisters, who share in the heavenly calling, fix thoughts on Jesus, whom we acknowledge as our apostle and high priest. HEBREWS 3:1 NIV
Mrs. / Mr. Christina & Carlton Sellers From Florence S. C.