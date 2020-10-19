Sharon Cook



Brown



LAKE VIEW -- Mrs. Sharon Cook Brown passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at MUSC Florence after an illness.



A graveside service will be Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 2:00 pm at Lake View Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, Oct. 19 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View.



Mrs. Brown was born June 22, 1955, the daughter of Winston and Karen Cook, Sharon was a resident of Lake View SC. Mrs. Brown was retired from SCDOT.



She is survived by her husband, Michael Brown; children, Carolyn Ann Jackson (Stacy); Katelyn Brown and Jon-Michael Brown, all of Lake View; grandsons, Seth, Nathan, and Cooper; mother, Karen Cook; siblings, Allan Cook (Lucy) of New Hampshire, Bryan Cook (Tammy) of Lake View, Rita Peacock (Jimmy) of Dillon, and Tracie Spivey (Scott) of Lake View; and nieces and nephews.



Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Winston Cook.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by SCNow on Oct. 19, 2020.