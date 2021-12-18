Shelbia Jean Dunn
Thames
Shelbia Jean Dunn Thames, 84, of Florence, SC, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the McLeod Hospice House. She was born in Kershaw, SC, a daughter of the late Willie W. and Bratannia Morgan Dunn. She is also predeceased by her husband, Ray Edward Thames. Mrs. Thames graduated from Kershaw High School and then attended Florence Business School. She worked for over 10 years at Step by Step and with the School of Dance Arts. Surviving are her children, Darren Thames (Blenda) of Albertville, Alabama and Tiffany T. Hight of Florence, SC; and her sister, Charlotte Dunn Ogburn (Charles) of Kershaw, SC. A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Oakdale Baptist Church in Florence. The family will speak to those in attendance following the service. Cain Calcutt Funeral Home is honored to serve the Thames family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
.
Cain Calcutt Funeral Home
Florence, South Carolinawww.cainfuneralhome.com
Published by SCNow on Dec. 18, 2021.