Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shelbia Jean Dunn Thames
FUNERAL HOME
Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory
512 W 2nd Loop Road
Florence, SC
Shelbia Jean Dunn

Thames

Shelbia Jean Dunn Thames, 84, of Florence, SC, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the McLeod Hospice House. She was born in Kershaw, SC, a daughter of the late Willie W. and Bratannia Morgan Dunn. She is also predeceased by her husband, Ray Edward Thames. Mrs. Thames graduated from Kershaw High School and then attended Florence Business School. She worked for over 10 years at Step by Step and with the School of Dance Arts. Surviving are her children, Darren Thames (Blenda) of Albertville, Alabama and Tiffany T. Hight of Florence, SC; and her sister, Charlotte Dunn Ogburn (Charles) of Kershaw, SC. A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Oakdale Baptist Church in Florence. The family will speak to those in attendance following the service. Cain Calcutt Funeral Home is honored to serve the Thames family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

Cain Calcutt Funeral Home

Florence, South Carolina

www.cainfuneralhome.com
Published by SCNow on Dec. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Oakdale Baptist Church
Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Peace be with you.
Kevin Kiker
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results