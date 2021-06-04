What a wonderful person you are you are already being missed so much and it is like a dream I know that we are not supposed to question the Lord but it doesn't stop us from wondering why does it have to be you but as we are known that God does not make mistakes for your job is done you have touched so many hearts and you are in my heart and on my mind I'm so thankful for all of the year's that I had you in my life and as you have told me and as I have told you that you are my family and my friend but this is just a new chapter that we all have gotten to do thank you for all that you have done for me and someday soon we will all be together again may God bless you and your family and friends love you and RIP

Michael (Buddy) McDowell Friend June 4, 2021