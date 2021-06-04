To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
6 Entries
Girl we gonna miss your love n laughter God´s speed to your new home in heaven! I hope their is fishing in heaven n rivers n streams! God hand on those left behind to cherish your memories!
Patsy A Matthews
Friend
June 8, 2021
We are very sorry for your loss. Our prayers goes out to you and your family. You have our deepest sympathy.
Rebecca, Nicholas, and SolomonBostick
Family
June 7, 2021
Aunt Shelby was one of kind that lived life to the fullest. She loved her family dearly and will be missed by many. May GOD comfort you in the days ahead as you try to continue without your loving wife/mother. RIP Aunt Shelby. You will never be forgotten.
Donnie and Lacheia Edmonds
Family
June 7, 2021
I will miss her love of life and laughter
I will miss her genuine soul
I will miss her talking trash
I will miss her sassiness and her shenanigans
The love she and Aubrey had is one of a kind and something to brag about
I love you MS Shelby
You are a great memory to keep in my heart forever
Stephanie
June 6, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Buddy McDowell
Friend
June 4, 2021
What a wonderful person you are you are already being missed so much and it is like a dream I know that we are not supposed to question the Lord but it doesn't stop us from wondering why does it have to be you but as we are known that God does not make mistakes for your job is done you have touched so many hearts and you are in my heart and on my mind I'm so thankful for all of the year's that I had you in my life and as you have told me and as I have told you that you are my family and my friend but this is just a new chapter that we all have gotten to do thank you for all that you have done for me and someday soon we will all be together again may God bless you and your family and friends love you and RIP