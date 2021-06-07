Shelby E.
Montrose
Shelby E. Montrose, 69, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Mrs. Montrose was born in Darlington, SC a daughter of the late Richard Hartley and Daisy Johnson Hartley. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and she enjoyed Dexter's Dock in Pamplico, SC on the Pee Dee River every day, where she thought of the owners as her own children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Bobby Joe Hartley, Donnie Hartley, Mitchell Hartley, and Richard Hartley.
Surviving are her husband, Aubrey Montrose of Florence; sons, Johnny Montrose of Maryland, Jerry (Shannon) Montrose, Richard Montrose, and Kevin (Christina) Montrose, all of Florence; 13 grandchildren, including Pvt. 1st Class Samantha Montrose, who Shelby was especially proud of for her service to our country; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Danny Ray Hartley of Florence and Jamie Lloyd of Hartsville; sister, Nancy Lloyd of Florence.
Memorials may be made to the Florence County Disabilities and Special Needs, 1211 E. National Cemetery Road, Florence, SC 29506.
A celebration of her life will be held from 1 – 3 pm Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Kevin's house.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with graveside services to be held at 1:00 pm at the Florence National Cemetery.
Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com
Published by SCNow on Jun. 7, 2021.