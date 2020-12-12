Menu
Shelia Mae Brown
Shelia Mae Brown, 57, of Lake City died Thursday, December 10, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Henryhand Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 110 Singletary Ave., Lake City.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the Brown Family, my deepest condolences, My last time Shelia and I spent time together she said to me be careful out on road in that big rig and hold in the road like your daddy use to she was saying goodbye then .
Selette & Melody Graham
December 14, 2020
My deepest Condolences to the Brown Family. May God Bless each of you.
Joyce W Brunson
December 13, 2020
I can rember the last time we spoke. You had a big smile on your face. You were fun to be around. The pain is over. May you rest in peace cousin
Felicia G.
December 12, 2020
