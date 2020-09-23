Sherry Ann Todd
Hall
JEFFERSON -- Mrs. Sherry Ann Todd Hall, age 62, entered into rest on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. Funeral services were held 1:00 PM Friday, September 18, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church by Brent Taylor with burial following in the church cemetery. The family greeted friends from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the church.
Mrs. Hall was born April 3, 1958 in Monroe, NC a daughter of Bryce Todd and the late Sallie Ann Jenkins Todd. She was a retired accountant with Talley Metals Technologies and a former employee of A.O. Smith Inc. Sherry enjoyed attending Calvary Baptist Church and spending time with her family. She also loved her animals, and traveling abroad, especially cruising.
In addition to her mother, Sherry was also preceded in death by a grandson, Reece Sai Gainey.
Survivors include her husband of 24 years, Abbie Hall of the home; children, Angella Gainey, and Melissa Ellis both of Jefferson, SC, and Johnny Daniel (Kayla) Gainey of Conway, SC; father, Bryce Todd of Conway, SC; grandchildren, Tyler Jenkins Carroll, Jacob Craig, Chance Gainey, Austin Craig, Ida Craig, Brittany Gainey, Bryce Gainey, Payton Gainey, and Baylee Gainey; great granddaughter, Ashton Carroll; and brother, Johnny Wayne (Joanne) Todd of Jefferson, SC.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 200 Center Point Cir #100, Columbia, SC 29210 or to Calvary Baptist Church, C/O Margaret Simpson, 2567 Johnson Road, Jefferson, SC 29718.
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home (www.mrcfuneralhome.com
) of Chesterfield, SC is serving the Hall family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 23, 2020.