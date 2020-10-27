Sherry Arrants



Pritchard



FLORENCE – Sherry Arrants Pritchard, 64, died Sunday, October 25, 2020, at her residence after a brief illness.



Funeral services will be 1:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Florence National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the funeral home.



She was born in North Augusta, SC, a daughter of the late Judge Alvin and Patsy Lewis Arrants. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John Wayne Pritchard, Sr.; and two brothers, Roy and Bobby Arrants.



Sherry earned her degree in Surgical Technology from Florence-Darlington Technical College. She was a surgical technician with McLeod Regional Medical Center for 31 years.



She is survived by her son and his wife, Johnny W. Pritchard, Jr., and Sandra Pritchard; and a grandson, Camron Pritchard, all of Florence; and a number of nieces, nephews, and extended special family members.



Published by SCNow on Oct. 27, 2020.