Shirley T.AndersonTimmonsville, SC - Shirley Teal Anderson, 86, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022.A graveside service will be Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery, Florence. The family will speak to those attending after the service.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto St, Florence, SC