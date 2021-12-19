Shirley
Gassaway
Shirley Gassaway, 77, of Pamplico, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
Mrs. Gassaway was born in Middletown, Ohio a daughter of the late Darley Spencer and Estella Osbourne Spencer. She was a CNA at Hopewell Nursing Home in Sumter and a member of The Well Pentecostal Holiness Church in Pamplico.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Lester Spencer and Wendell Spencer; sisters, Reva Pearce and Wanda Lee Keefe.
Surviving are her husband, Robert Langston Gassaway of Pamplico; sons, Robert L. Gassaway, Jr. of Pamplico, Kevin Lee (Debbie) Gassaway of Leander, TX, and Jason Lane Gassaway of Windsor, CA; daughter, Tracy Lynn Munn of Pamplico; 7 grandchildren, Kaylea (Wade) Gassaway-Holt, Jennifer L. Gassaway, Emily Gassaway, Justin Munn, Allie Gassaway, Devin Gassaway, and Savanna Gassaway; brothers, Paul Edward Spencer of Franklin, OH, Keith Lowell Spencer of Augusta, GA, and Greg Allen Spencer of Yucca Valley, CA; sisters, Betty Jean Jessup of Saskatchewan, Canada and Darlene Matthews of Myrtle Beach, SC.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude, www.stjude.org
.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with the service to be held at 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in the Florence National Cemetery.
