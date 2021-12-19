Menu
Shirley Gassaway
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Shirley

Gassaway

Shirley Gassaway, 77, of Pamplico, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Mrs. Gassaway was born in Middletown, Ohio a daughter of the late Darley Spencer and Estella Osbourne Spencer. She was a CNA at Hopewell Nursing Home in Sumter and a member of The Well Pentecostal Holiness Church in Pamplico.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Lester Spencer and Wendell Spencer; sisters, Reva Pearce and Wanda Lee Keefe.

Surviving are her husband, Robert Langston Gassaway of Pamplico; sons, Robert L. Gassaway, Jr. of Pamplico, Kevin Lee (Debbie) Gassaway of Leander, TX, and Jason Lane Gassaway of Windsor, CA; daughter, Tracy Lynn Munn of Pamplico; 7 grandchildren, Kaylea (Wade) Gassaway-Holt, Jennifer L. Gassaway, Emily Gassaway, Justin Munn, Allie Gassaway, Devin Gassaway, and Savanna Gassaway; brothers, Paul Edward Spencer of Franklin, OH, Keith Lowell Spencer of Augusta, GA, and Greg Allen Spencer of Yucca Valley, CA; sisters, Betty Jean Jessup of Saskatchewan, Canada and Darlene Matthews of Myrtle Beach, SC.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude, www.stjude.org.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with the service to be held at 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in the Florence National Cemetery.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Service
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC
Dec
22
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel
2402 S, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
