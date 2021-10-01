Menu
Shirley Rae Baxley Koenig
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Shirley Rae Baxley

Koenig

Shirley Rae Baxley Koenig, 76, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Mrs. Koenig was born in Fairmont, Robeson County, NC a daughter of the late Grady Baxley and Sadie Rae Parker Baxley. She was the oldest daughter of a farmer, worked for the majority of her life in textiles, and retired as a security guard.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard William Koenig; daughter, Ashley Marie Rogers; granddaughters, Hailey Rogers and Lucinda Turbeville; and sister, Betty Collins.

Surviving are her daughters, Teresa Rae (Earl) Bolen of Pageland, SC, Tammy (Robert) Ammirati of Florence, Elizabeth Ann Harrison of Rowland, and Amanda (David) Lukowski of Florence; grandchildren, Kimberly (Coleby) Dean, Rodney Thomas Pittman (Elyse), Katilyn Richardson, Parker Sports, Mattison Stone, Kali Grace McNeil, Lucas Dean, Alexus Tadlock, Jaxon Willette, Landon McNeil, Yzabella Tyler, Rodney Cole Pittman, and Sydney Lukowski; brothers, William Baxley and Terry Wayne Baxley, both of Lumberton; sisters, Norma Rogers, Patricia Brown, Lisa Strickland, and Patty Newberry, all of Robeson County, NC.

A private memorial service and burial will take place at a later date.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 1, 2021.
