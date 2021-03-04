Shirley
Smith
DILLON -- Shirley Elizabeth Smith, 73, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon.
Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Open Door Community Church with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held 7:00-9:00 p.m. Friday at Cooper Funeral Home.
Born in Dillon County, SC, March 15, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Evander Lane and Viola Hyatt Lane. She loved her Lord and was a member of Open Door Community Church, was retired from Wix, and loved going on Facebook. Shirley was a wonderful wife and mother.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Franklin Smith of Dillon; children, Frank David Smith (Melanie), Patricia Ann Yoder (Michael), Debbie Smith Nolan (Reggie), Kenneth Wayne Smith (Karen), and Sharon Smith Cooper; brothers, John C. Lane, Lebrine Lane, Lenward Lane, Billy Lane, and Larry Lane; sister, Eppie Hodges; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Dorothy Strickland.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 181 E. Evans St., Florence, SC 29506.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 4, 2021.