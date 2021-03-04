Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Smith
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cooper Funeral Home
209 Black Branch Road
Dillon, SC
Shirley

Smith

DILLON -- Shirley Elizabeth Smith, 73, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Open Door Community Church with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held 7:00-9:00 p.m. Friday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Born in Dillon County, SC, March 15, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Evander Lane and Viola Hyatt Lane. She loved her Lord and was a member of Open Door Community Church, was retired from Wix, and loved going on Facebook. Shirley was a wonderful wife and mother.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Franklin Smith of Dillon; children, Frank David Smith (Melanie), Patricia Ann Yoder (Michael), Debbie Smith Nolan (Reggie), Kenneth Wayne Smith (Karen), and Sharon Smith Cooper; brothers, John C. Lane, Lebrine Lane, Lenward Lane, Billy Lane, and Larry Lane; sister, Eppie Hodges; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Dorothy Strickland.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 181 E. Evans St., Florence, SC 29506.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Cooper Funeral Home
209 Black Branch Road, Dillon, SC
Mar
6
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Open Door Community Church
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Cooper Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cooper Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our condolences to you and your family. Our hearts are heavy with grief. Shirley was a very gentle, and kind person. She was loved by so many and will be missed by many more. May you rest now in the arms of the angels.
Joe & Kathy Small
April 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results