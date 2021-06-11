Shirley



Turner



DILLON -- Shirley Jean Gasque Turner, 77, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at McLeod Medical Center-Dillon.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday at First Baptist Church with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Friday at the funeral home.



Born in Lumberton, NC, June 2, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Grady Gasque and Jean Smith Gasque. She was a member of Dillon First Baptist Church.



Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Lonnie Turner of Dillon; daughter, Sandy (Lee) Webster of Dillon; grandchildren, Kaycie (Chad) Lockamy, Leah DuVall of Lexington, KY, Brandon (Heather) Bailey of Latta, Ada (Patrick) Martin of Latta, Will (Florence) Bailey, and Logan (Brittany) Webster of Myrtle Beach; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Hall of St. Pauls, NC; a host of nieces and nephews; special friends, Sylvia Griffin, Linda Moody, Marie & Willie Webster, Randy & Pam Bailey, Lou Esther Short, and Harry Webster.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Bonnie Turner Bailey; sisters, Linda Lowry, Becky Jackson; brothers, Charles "Shad" Gasque and Buck Gasque.



Published by SCNow on Jun. 11, 2021.