Sidney Earl
Singleton
Sidney Earl Singleton, 83, of Florence passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. Born in Conway, SC, he was the son of the late Troy R. and Allene Lundy Singleton.
Sidney will be lovingly remembered by everyone who knew him. He was a dedicated husband of 64 years to his wife, Jaywan Hardee Singleton, and a loving son, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. A friend to anyone he met, he worked for years in retail before retiring from Sears to enjoy time with his wife and family.
He was predeceased by his parents, along with a son, Christopher Lane Singleton; a brother, Troy R. Singleton, Jr. and a brother-in-law, Winston Hardee.
He is survived by his wife of Florence; a daughter, Charisse Singleton Cockfield (Warren) of Florence; a daughter, Padgett Singleton Mozingo (Mark) of Chapin; four grandchildren, Jordan Sidney Cockfield, Rachel Cockfield Boyd (Tyler), Garrett Lewis and Lila Mozingo; and two great-grandchildren, Easton and Graycen Boyd. He is also lovingly survived by a sister, Linda Singleton Harris (Gene) of Conway; two brothers, Bill Singleton of Georgetown and Tony Singleton of Conway; and three brothers-in-law, Lenwood (Joy) Hardee of Cocoa, Fla., Joe Hardee of Cocoa, Fla., and Jerry Hardee of Leland, N.C.
Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.
.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 24, 2021.