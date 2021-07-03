On behalf of the Evans family, we send our condolences to the family of Mr Stanley. My dad (Calvin) was fortunate to have some great friends that ended up being called Uncle by me. You were always so nice and I know you will be missed
Crystal Evans
Family
July 11, 2021
It is with profound sadness that I extend my most heartfelt condolences on the passing of Stanley.
I will always cherish the fond memories of our many shared experiences during the course of our human endeavors. Brother Stanley, Rest In Peace.
Marvin Adams
Friend
July 10, 2021
May God´s peace that surpasses all understanding be with the Jackson family during their time of loss. Take your rest Jack