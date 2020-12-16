Menu
Stella Carmichael
FUNERAL HOME
Hines Funeral Home, Inc.
833 South 6th Street
Hartsville, SC
Stella Carmichael of Hartsville died Monday, December 14, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Hines Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Hines Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mrs. Carmichael was truly an angel. She could always make me laugh. I will cherish the many memories we shared during the 11 years of working together. Please know that your family is in my thoughts and prayers. God will give you the strength you need when you need it the most to go through this season of sadness. Much love to the family, Gloria.
Gloria A. Chapman
December 18, 2020
Stella, it is with a heavy heart that I write this condolences.You were a beautiful Lady, I will never forget you. RIP my beautiful Sister.
Robbie Goode
December 16, 2020
