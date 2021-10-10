Stephen
Dowling
Stephen Dowling, 69, of Boiling Springs, SC, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021.
Born in Darlington, SC, Stephen was a son of the late James and Dorothy Stokes Dowling. He was a retired truck driver and a member of Victory Baptist Church of Campobello. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James Dowling and Thomas Dowling.
Stephen is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Judy Hammett Dowling; three daughters, Melissa Fowler (Jamie), Pamela Orr (Richard) and Amanda Horton (Kelly), all of Boiling Springs; one sister, Yvonne Paolucci (James) of Florence; one brother, Phillip Dowling (Ann) of Florence; nine grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, www.kidney.org
.
