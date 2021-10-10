Menu
Stephen Dowling
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Eggers Funeral Home - Boiling Springs
195 Rainbow Lake Rd
Boiling Springs, SC
Stephen

Dowling

Stephen Dowling, 69, of Boiling Springs, SC, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Born in Darlington, SC, Stephen was a son of the late James and Dorothy Stokes Dowling. He was a retired truck driver and a member of Victory Baptist Church of Campobello. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James Dowling and Thomas Dowling.

Stephen is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Judy Hammett Dowling; three daughters, Melissa Fowler (Jamie), Pamela Orr (Richard) and Amanda Horton (Kelly), all of Boiling Springs; one sister, Yvonne Paolucci (James) of Florence; one brother, Phillip Dowling (Ann) of Florence; nine grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org.

Online condolences can be registered at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Published by SCNow on Oct. 10, 2021.
Trey Wood
Coworker
October 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Praying for you all.
Mirial Gainer
October 10, 2021
Yvonne, Phillip and family. We are so sorry for your loss. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with you. Please let us know if there is anything we and do. Love❤
Randy and Theresa Moore
Friend
October 10, 2021
You will be missed, although my heart hurts, I thank God that you are in heaven, no more pain.
Debra Moose
Friend
October 10, 2021
I am Yvonne Stephens sister ! I will always treasure being your little sister n will never forget our younger days together as a family ! Rejoice in heaven with our family already there ❤
Yvonne Paolucci
Family
October 9, 2021
Stephen and I were first cousins who grew up next door to one another. I will cherish our many childhood memories. He will be missed by all the family and friends who grew up with him.
Joyce Bullard
Family
October 9, 2021
Praying for the family.
Lynn Barnette
October 8, 2021
