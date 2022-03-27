Stephen A.
Evans
Stephen A. Evans, 72, of Florence, SC passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Mr. Evans was born in Lake City, SC a son of the late Ronnell David Evans and Ruth Driggers Evans. He was a US Navy (Seabee) veteran having served during the Vietnam Era and was a member of Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church. Stephen retired from West Rock Paper Company after 46 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Pam F. Evans, second wife, Betty Haralson Evans, and by a brother, Franklin David Evans.
Surviving are his son, Justin (Jennifer) Evans of Fork, SC; daughter, Karla E. (C.R.) Sawyer, Medicine Lodge, Kansas; step-children, Crystal (Eddie) DeHart of Florence, Mark (Kelly) Shoe and Ginger (Mark) Turner, both of Fayetteville, NC; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; brother, Ronnie L. Evans.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors
Project, woundedwarriorproject.org
.
The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 pm Monday, March 28, 2022 at South Florence Baptist Church with the service to follow at 2:00 pm in the church sanctuary. Entombment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
