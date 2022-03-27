Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stephen A. Evans
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Stephen A.

Evans

Stephen A. Evans, 72, of Florence, SC passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Mr. Evans was born in Lake City, SC a son of the late Ronnell David Evans and Ruth Driggers Evans. He was a US Navy (Seabee) veteran having served during the Vietnam Era and was a member of Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church. Stephen retired from West Rock Paper Company after 46 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Pam F. Evans, second wife, Betty Haralson Evans, and by a brother, Franklin David Evans.

Surviving are his son, Justin (Jennifer) Evans of Fork, SC; daughter, Karla E. (C.R.) Sawyer, Medicine Lodge, Kansas; step-children, Crystal (Eddie) DeHart of Florence, Mark (Kelly) Shoe and Ginger (Mark) Turner, both of Fayetteville, NC; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; brother, Ronnie L. Evans.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, woundedwarriorproject.org.

The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 pm Monday, March 28, 2022 at South Florence Baptist Church with the service to follow at 2:00 pm in the church sanctuary. Entombment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.