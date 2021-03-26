Menu
Steven Jeffrey Gallagher
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Steven Jeffrey

Gallagher

Steven Jeffrey Gallagher passed peacefully at home on March 25, 2021 after a recent illness.

Steven was born on November 13, 1964, the beloved son of Anna Mae and James Gallagher who preceded him in death. He grew up in Doylestown, Pennsylvania and after graduating high school attended Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania attaining a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. He was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard. He moved to Florence, South Carolina in 1995 and lived there the remainder of his life. He is deeply mourned by his family and friends who loved his generous spirit, bright mind, and humor.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by close family and friends, Jean Church, Karl Hoegermeyer and Michael Bishop.

He is survived by James Church of the home; his two sons, Alexander and Adam Gallagher of Greensboro, NC; his sister, Sharon Grubb (David) of Bethlehem PA; his nephews, Ryan Grubb (Jennifer) of Pittsburgh, PA, Colin Grubb of West New York, New Jersey, Brandon and Dylan Grubb of Allentown, PA, Fred Church (Katherine) of Florence, SC, William Church (Lisa) of Georgetown, SC, Pamela Watford (Johnny) of Andrews, SC, and Ashley Klynstra (Dan) of Florence, SC, Danielle O'Neal (Matt) of Florence, SC, William Church II of Myrtle Beach, SC, and his lifelong friends, Adele Hoegermeyer of Doylestown, PA and Ralph Hoegermeyer (Rose) of Independence, KY.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2513 W. Lucas Street, Florence, SC 29501

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

The family is being assisted by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 26, 2021.
My heartfelt sympathy to Jim Church, Sharon Grubb and stevens sons Alex and Adam. Steven was more than a friend but more like a son. He always referred to me as a second mother. I met Steven and his family when he and my son Ralph become friends in JR. high school. I was always reminding him to ties his shoe laces or stop walking on the backs of his shoes. He always had a song to sing or dance around with my daughter Donna and would play D&D with Ralph and a number of friends at our house. Our families spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together and birthdays and special occasions. I will miss Stevens´s phone calls and thoughtfulness and hope to meet again on the other side. Love you Steven
Adele Hoegermeyer
April 28, 2021
Dara Murray and Family
April 1, 2021
