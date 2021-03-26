My heartfelt sympathy to Jim Church, Sharon Grubb and stevens sons Alex and Adam. Steven was more than a friend but more like a son. He always referred to me as a second mother. I met Steven and his family when he and my son Ralph become friends in JR. high school. I was always reminding him to ties his shoe laces or stop walking on the backs of his shoes. He always had a song to sing or dance around with my daughter Donna and would play D&D with Ralph and a number of friends at our house. Our families spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together and birthdays and special occasions. I will miss Stevens´s phone calls and thoughtfulness and hope to meet again on the other side. Love you Steven

Adele Hoegermeyer April 28, 2021