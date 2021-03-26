Steven Jeffrey
Gallagher
Steven Jeffrey Gallagher passed peacefully at home on March 25, 2021 after a recent illness.
Steven was born on November 13, 1964, the beloved son of Anna Mae and James Gallagher who preceded him in death. He grew up in Doylestown, Pennsylvania and after graduating high school attended Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania attaining a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. He was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard. He moved to Florence, South Carolina in 1995 and lived there the remainder of his life. He is deeply mourned by his family and friends who loved his generous spirit, bright mind, and humor.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by close family and friends, Jean Church, Karl Hoegermeyer and Michael Bishop.
He is survived by James Church of the home; his two sons, Alexander and Adam Gallagher of Greensboro, NC; his sister, Sharon Grubb (David) of Bethlehem PA; his nephews, Ryan Grubb (Jennifer) of Pittsburgh, PA, Colin Grubb of West New York, New Jersey, Brandon and Dylan Grubb of Allentown, PA, Fred Church (Katherine) of Florence, SC, William Church (Lisa) of Georgetown, SC, Pamela Watford (Johnny) of Andrews, SC, and Ashley Klynstra (Dan) of Florence, SC, Danielle O'Neal (Matt) of Florence, SC, William Church II of Myrtle Beach, SC, and his lifelong friends, Adele Hoegermeyer of Doylestown, PA and Ralph Hoegermeyer (Rose) of Independence, KY.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2513 W. Lucas Street, Florence, SC 29501
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
The family is being assisted by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com
.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 26, 2021.