Sullie Lane
FUNERAL HOME
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street
Darlington, SC
Sullie

Lane

DARLINGTON -- Sullie Weaver Lane, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, June 5, 2021 in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home with burial following in Grove Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 Friday evening at Belk Funeral Home.

Born in Darlington County on November 30, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Henry Grady Weaver, Sr. and the late Maggie McElveen Weaver. Mrs. Lane worked at Dixie Cup in the accounting department for 29 years upon her retirement. After her retirement, she enjoyed travelling to the mountains, to the beach; being active in Saints Alive, the "Good Time Band" and being involved with the Darlington Recreation Department. She enjoyed baking, and there are many in the community who were recipients of a birthday or wedding cake baked by her. Mrs. Lane was a charter member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her three daughters: Janice (Blair) Owens of Florence, Susan (Rev. Charles) Trantham of Charleston, Georgia (Dr. Norman) Armstrong of Florida, her son, Craven Lee (Dixie) Lane, Jr. of Georgia; eight grandchildren, many great-grands, her brother, Cecil Weaver of Darlington, many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Craven Lee Lane and siblings: Franklin Weaver, Georgie Jordan, Christine Hursey, Elaine Williams, Juanita Weaver, and H.G. Weaver, Jr.

Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice, (www.mcleodfoundation.org) or a church or charity of one's choice.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street, Darlington, SC
Jun
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street, Darlington, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
My memory of Sullie was taking her to sing & play for the Good time band.Sullie really known how to sing like a Angel.Sullie showed me that the older you get the better you get.May God bless the family & keep them strong & God bless Sullie.
Rose Bell
Work
June 5, 2021
We enjoyed church with Mrs. Sullie the couple of years we had the pleasure of worshipping with her. She was indeed a ray of sunshine! Our condolences to her dear family.
James and June Barbour
Other
June 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Prayers for the family!
Carla Anderson
Other
June 3, 2021
You were a wonderful Aunt, mother, sister and friend to all who knew you. You will be greatly missed, but I know you had a glorious time seeing the Lord and reunion with family.
Gail Williams-Patterson
Family
June 3, 2021
