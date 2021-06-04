Sullie
Lane
DARLINGTON -- Sullie Weaver Lane, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, June 5, 2021 in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home with burial following in Grove Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 Friday evening at Belk Funeral Home.
Born in Darlington County on November 30, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Henry Grady Weaver, Sr. and the late Maggie McElveen Weaver. Mrs. Lane worked at Dixie Cup in the accounting department for 29 years upon her retirement. After her retirement, she enjoyed travelling to the mountains, to the beach; being active in Saints Alive, the "Good Time Band" and being involved with the Darlington Recreation Department. She enjoyed baking, and there are many in the community who were recipients of a birthday or wedding cake baked by her. Mrs. Lane was a charter member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her three daughters: Janice (Blair) Owens of Florence, Susan (Rev. Charles) Trantham of Charleston, Georgia (Dr. Norman) Armstrong of Florida, her son, Craven Lee (Dixie) Lane, Jr. of Georgia; eight grandchildren, many great-grands, her brother, Cecil Weaver of Darlington, many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Craven Lee Lane and siblings: Franklin Weaver, Georgie Jordan, Christine Hursey, Elaine Williams, Juanita Weaver, and H.G. Weaver, Jr.
Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice, (www.mcleodfoundation.org
) or a church or charity of one's choice
.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 4, 2021.