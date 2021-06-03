Menu
Sullie Weaver Lane
FUNERAL HOME
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street
Darlington, SC
Sullie Weaver Lane, 95, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Belk Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street, Darlington, SC
Jun
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street, Darlington, SC
My memory of Sullie was taking her to sing & play for the Good time band.Sullie really known how to sing like a Angel.Sullie showed me that the older you get the better you get.May God bless the family & keep them strong & God bless Sullie.
Rose Bell
Work
June 5, 2021
We enjoyed church with Mrs. Sullie the couple of years we had the pleasure of worshipping with her. She was indeed a ray of sunshine! Our condolences to her dear family.
James and June Barbour
Other
June 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Prayers for the family!
Carla Anderson
Other
June 3, 2021
You were a wonderful Aunt, mother, sister and friend to all who knew you. You will be greatly missed, but I know you had a glorious time seeing the Lord and reunion with family.
Gail Williams-Patterson
Family
June 3, 2021
