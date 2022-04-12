Menu
Sylvia Brantley
Sylvia

Brantley

Sylvia Brantley, 78, of Florence, SC, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Mrs. Brantley was born the daughter of the late Charlie Joe Atkins and Annie Lee Atkins. She worked 21 years at McLeod Hospital and was a member of Unity Baptist Church.

Mrs. Brantley is survived by her husband, Waylon Jack; sons, Timothy Jack Brantley (Lori) and Christopher Joseph Brantley (Samantha) of Florence, SC; sister, Faye Atkins of Florence, SC; grandchildren, Molly Brantley Halpin (Clint) of Brooklyn, NY, Justin Timothy Brantley of Columbia, SC, Jordan Christopher Brantley (Ashley) of Travelers Rest, SC, and Jason Luke Brantley (Victoria) of Florence, SC.

Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. The service will immediately follow at Florence Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church at 2990 Pamlico Hwy, Florence, SC 29505

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Apr. 12, 2022.
