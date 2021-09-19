Menu
Teate J. "Tj" Harris
Teate J. "TJ" Harris died Saturday Sept. 18, 2021. Arrangements by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 19, 2021.
Blessed be the heart of laughter and joy. A mighty servant has taken his rest. My sincere condolences and prayers to Margaret and family. Send all my love and hugs. Wish I was there! Sister in Christ
Deborah Cox
Family
September 21, 2021
We are saddened to hear of the passing of TJ. He put down carpet in our home many years ago. He did a great job and was always laughing and had such a great attitude. May God continue to bless Margaret and all the family. TJ WILL BE MISSED. He was a great friend!
Bob & June Jefferson
Friend
September 19, 2021
