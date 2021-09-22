Teate



Harris



TIMMONSVILLE -- Graveside for Mr. Teate Junior "T.J." Harris will be 11 AM Thursday in the Ellerbe Cemetery directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home. He was born in Heath Springs, SC a son of the late Richard and Bright Eva Harris. He owned and operated his own business for over 40 years. He served and worshipped at the Church of Christ Paul Jones Road.



Survivors include: his wife of 48 years, Annie Margaret Ellerbe Harris; ten children; twenty-five grandchildren; two great grandsons; a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.



Viewing will be from 1 PM to 6 PM today at the Funeral Home.



Published by SCNow on Sep. 22, 2021.