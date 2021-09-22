Menu
Teate Harris
FUNERAL HOME
Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home
209 N Brockington St
Timmonsville, SC
Teate

Harris

TIMMONSVILLE -- Graveside for Mr. Teate Junior "T.J." Harris will be 11 AM Thursday in the Ellerbe Cemetery directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home. He was born in Heath Springs, SC a son of the late Richard and Bright Eva Harris. He owned and operated his own business for over 40 years. He served and worshipped at the Church of Christ Paul Jones Road.

Survivors include: his wife of 48 years, Annie Margaret Ellerbe Harris; ten children; twenty-five grandchildren; two great grandsons; a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.

Viewing will be from 1 PM to 6 PM today at the Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Ellerbe Cemetery
Timmonsville, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss.T.J. Was one of the finest people I know.He & Calvin installed carpet for me for several years & I always admired him.He is for sure with the Lord.God bless you & your family
Ricky Andrews
Work
October 2, 2021
