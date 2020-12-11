Menu
Ted Colon Carter
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Ted Colon

Carter

DARLINGTON -- Ted Colon Carter, age 86, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 12th at Philadelphia Southern Methodist Church Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service.

Born July 11, 1934, Ted was the son of the late Lewis Legrand Carter and Edith Suggs Carter. He attended grade school at High Hill School, and was a graduate of St. John's High School. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard, where he served in Korea, and retired after 29 years of service. Ted worked for Sonoco until his retirement after 28 years. Ted enjoyed woodworking, and was a member of Philadelphia Southern Methodist Church.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Sue Morrell Carter; two sons, Legrand (Lisa) Carter and Dennis (Crystal) Carter; four granddaughters, Carrie G. Carter, Sydney M. Carter, Reagan Carter, and Lindy Atkinson; great-grandson, Jason Morgan; two sisters, Judith C. Goodson and Peggy Truett Smith.

He was preceded in death by his three brothers, LeRoss Carter, Kenneth Carter and Woody Truett.

Memorials may be made to Philadelphia Southern Methodist Church, 1665 Philadelphia St. Darlington, SC 29532.

A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Philadelphia Southern Methodist Church Cemetery
SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dennis and Sydney..So sorry for your loss..my thoughts and prayers for you and your family..Jojo
JoAnne Moody Cusaac
December 15, 2020
So sorry to hear about Mr. Carter. My prayers and thoughts are with the family.
Sue Kelchner
December 11, 2020
