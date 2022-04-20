Terra Lynn
Miller
Terra Lynn Miller, 48, of Hartsville, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Mrs. Miller was born in Charlotte, NC a daughter of James Hoffman and Linda Turner Hoffman. She was a member of First United Pentecostal Church in Florence.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Steven Murray Hoffman.
Surviving are her husband, Edward "Chris" Miller; son, Jonathan Keith Miller of Hartsville; daughter, Courtney Lynn Miller of Hartsville; father, James of Hartsville; mother, Linda of Florence; sister, Tonya (Brian) Perry of Easley, SC; sister-in-law, Pansy Jean Anderson of Florene; mother-in-law, Lois Carter of Florence; nieces, Nikki Hanna of Florence and Aubrey Hoffman of Hartsville; nephew, Clayton Hoffman of Hartsville, and other nieces and nephews, all of Easley.
Memorials may be made to First United Pentecostal Church, 2517 W. McCown Drive, Florence, SC 29501.
The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 pm Thursday, April 21, 2022 at First United Pentecostal Church in Florence with the service to be held at 2:00 pm in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com
Published by SCNow on Apr. 20, 2022.