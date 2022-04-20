Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terra Lynn Miller
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
First United Pentecostal Church
Send Flowers
Terra Lynn

Miller

Terra Lynn Miller, 48, of Hartsville, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Mrs. Miller was born in Charlotte, NC a daughter of James Hoffman and Linda Turner Hoffman. She was a member of First United Pentecostal Church in Florence.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Steven Murray Hoffman.

Surviving are her husband, Edward "Chris" Miller; son, Jonathan Keith Miller of Hartsville; daughter, Courtney Lynn Miller of Hartsville; father, James of Hartsville; mother, Linda of Florence; sister, Tonya (Brian) Perry of Easley, SC; sister-in-law, Pansy Jean Anderson of Florene; mother-in-law, Lois Carter of Florence; nieces, Nikki Hanna of Florence and Aubrey Hoffman of Hartsville; nephew, Clayton Hoffman of Hartsville, and other nieces and nephews, all of Easley.

Memorials may be made to First United Pentecostal Church, 2517 W. McCown Drive, Florence, SC 29501.

The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 pm Thursday, April 21, 2022 at First United Pentecostal Church in Florence with the service to be held at 2:00 pm in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
First United Pentecostal Church
Florence, SC
Apr
21
Service
2:00p.m.
First United Pentecostal Church
Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.