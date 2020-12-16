Menu
Terri Thomson "Dawn" Matthews
Marion High School
Richardson Funeral Home - Marion
1936 Senator Gasque Rd
Marion, SC
Terri "Dawn" Thomson

Matthews

FLORENCE -- Terri Dawn Thomson Matthews, 43, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at McLeod Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family. A graveside service will be held at 11 am Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Haselden Cemetery in Sellers, SC, directed by Richardson Funeral Home. The service will be lived streamed on the Richardson Funeral Home (Marion, SC) Facebook page for those unable to attend. The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the funeral home. Social distancing and use of masks will be enforced for those attending the service or the visitation.

Dawn was born in Marion, a daughter of Terry Thompson and Marilyn Haselden Williamson Grainger. She worked as a claims processor for Blue Cross/Blue Shield of South Carolina for 25 years. Dawn was a graduate of Marion High School and member of Sardis Baptist Church.

Surviving are her father, Terry Thompson (Violet) of Pee Dee, SC and her mother, Marilyn Haselden Williamson Grainger (Billy) of Marion, SC; longtime boyfriend, Brian Robinson and his son, Cameron Robinson of Florence, SC; brothers: Josh Thompson, Drake Thompson of Marion, SC and TJ Bourgoin of Latta, SC; step-sister, Stephanie Grainger of Aynor, SC; a niece, a nephew, special aunts Carolyn Bryant and Pat Jackson and many more aunts, uncles and cousins.

An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 16, 2020.
Dec
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Richardson Funeral Home - Marion
1936 Senator Gasque Rd, Marion, SC
Dec
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Haselden Cemetery
Sellers, SC
Richardson Funeral Home - Marion
Mary Webb
December 16, 2020
