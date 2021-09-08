Thomas Lakeland



Garris



FLORENCE – Thomas Lakeland "Lake" Garris, 38, died Sunday, September 5, 2021, after an extended illness.



A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm, Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home Chapel. The family will greet friends following the service.



Lake was born in Florence, SC, a son of Suzette Knight (Garris) Anderson and the late Thomas Edward Garris, Jr. He attended South Florence High School and worked in construction. He enjoyed skateboarding and fishing.



In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a son, Sean Thomas Garris; his maternal grandparents, Ethel and Marion Knight; and an aunt, Cindy Knight Chapman.



He is survived by his wife, Michelle Poon Garris, and his son, Colin Alexander Garris, both of Florence; his mother, Suzette Knight Anderson, and two brothers, Charlie (Shannon) Hancock and Daniel Clinton Garris, also of Florence; a special cousin, Caroline Knight (Andrew) Orvin, of Florence; and an uncle, Frankie (Amy) Knight, of Myrtle Beach, SC; and a number of extended family members.



Published by SCNow on Sep. 8, 2021.