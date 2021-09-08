Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Lakeland Lake Garris
ABOUT
South Florence High School
FUNERAL HOME
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
400 S Dargan Street
Florence, SC
Thomas Lakeland

Garris

FLORENCE – Thomas Lakeland "Lake" Garris, 38, died Sunday, September 5, 2021, after an extended illness.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm, Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home Chapel. The family will greet friends following the service.

Lake was born in Florence, SC, a son of Suzette Knight (Garris) Anderson and the late Thomas Edward Garris, Jr. He attended South Florence High School and worked in construction. He enjoyed skateboarding and fishing.

In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a son, Sean Thomas Garris; his maternal grandparents, Ethel and Marion Knight; and an aunt, Cindy Knight Chapman.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Poon Garris, and his son, Colin Alexander Garris, both of Florence; his mother, Suzette Knight Anderson, and two brothers, Charlie (Shannon) Hancock and Daniel Clinton Garris, also of Florence; a special cousin, Caroline Knight (Andrew) Orvin, of Florence; and an uncle, Frankie (Amy) Knight, of Myrtle Beach, SC; and a number of extended family members.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
400 S Dargan Street, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss
I knew lake for a long time. I can't believe he's gone so soon.
Elizabeth Sauls
September 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results