Let me fill you in on the wonderful and loving person who will always be known to me as my baby brother. He had such a memorable sense of humor; he could tell a joke or story in such a way that you would not realize that he once again had caught you in his web of fun and frolics Among his many talents was his gift of gab inherited from our father, his gentle spirit from our mother, his wonderful ability to witness and his love for family and friends. No amount of words come close to describing the love and admiration he portrayed to his loving wife, his boys, his grandchildren, his sister and brother, all of his family and all who were blessed to have known him. Tommy, I will miss you today, tomorrow and forever.

Ruby Simon Brother September 21, 2021