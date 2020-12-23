Menu
Thomas Leon Stokes
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street
Darlington, SC
Thomas Leon

Stokes

DARLINGTON -- Thomas Leon Stokes, age 80, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 24th at Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the family has requested not to have any visitors at the home during this time, but thanks you for your continued thoughts and prayers. Social distancing guidelines will be followed during the service.

Born May 18, 1940, Leon was the son of the late J. Henry Stokes and Lila Gandy Stokes. He worked for NAPA Auto for 25 years and was owner of S & S Auto for 20 years. Leon was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Judy Sullivan Stokes; sons, Anthony (Mary) Stokes and Mark (Paula) Stokes; granddaughter, Kristin Stokes. He was preceded in death by his brother, Loy Stokes.

A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
24
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Grove Hill Cemetery
SC
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington

Anthony, I am so sorry to here of your Dad's passing. I know it's particularly hard at this time of year. You and your family will be in our prayers. My best as always, Jim Hale
Jim Hale and family
December 25, 2020
Was sorry to hear the passing of Leon. Just saw him a few days ago in the yard. Judy if there is anything I can do for you and family let me know. Will be praying for you and family. Love James
James sowers
December 23, 2020
Sue Rains
December 23, 2020
