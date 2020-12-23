Thomas Leon
Stokes
DARLINGTON -- Thomas Leon Stokes, age 80, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 24th at Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the family has requested not to have any visitors at the home during this time, but thanks you for your continued thoughts and prayers. Social distancing guidelines will be followed during the service.
Born May 18, 1940, Leon was the son of the late J. Henry Stokes and Lila Gandy Stokes. He worked for NAPA Auto for 25 years and was owner of S & S Auto for 20 years. Leon was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Judy Sullivan Stokes; sons, Anthony (Mary) Stokes and Mark (Paula) Stokes; granddaughter, Kristin Stokes. He was preceded in death by his brother, Loy Stokes.
A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
Published by SCNow on Dec. 23, 2020.