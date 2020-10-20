Tim
Tolson
FLORENCE -- Charles Timothy "Tim" Tolson, 72, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church Florence. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. before the service at the church on Wednesday. A drop-in visitation will be Tuesday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed. Please wear your mask.
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC
Published by SCNow on Oct. 20, 2020.