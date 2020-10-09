Timothy John



Harrelson



Timothy John Harrelson, 64, born March 17, 1956, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Houston, TX after a long 15 month battle with Leukemia.



He was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Jaronie Harrelson and first wife Martha Harrelson.



Survivors include his wife Elaine Harrelson and son Andrew (Jennifer) Harrelson; two bonus children Jay Jay (Martin) Stark and Lon (Sydney) Kirven; five grandchildren Linder, Isabel, Eden (Stark), Dawsey, and Hucks (Kirven); three brothers Lex (Carla), Aque (Patricia), and Jeremy.



Tim was honorably discharged from the United States Navy and then spent the next four decades building his career in finance. He joined the Penn Hill team in 1996, and by 2002, became president and owner. He spent the majority of his career being an active member in the AFSA Association.



Tim loved the church and would tell anyone who would listen about Jesus, and His amazing grace. Throughout his life he served the Lord in many different ways. This led him to become a deacon at the age of 24. He most recently felt called to help plant a church, Coastal Life Community Church, where he served on the elder team.



He was beyond proud of his family, and each member held a special place in his heart. Tim was known to have never met a stranger, and if you stayed around long enough, you became like a member of his family. He was passionate about Christmas all because "A little widowed woman that lived back in the depression" taught her children to be thankful for all of God's blessings in life. He loved his country, South Carolina football, golf, and North Litchfield.



A service will be held for family and close friends at 2PM, October 10, 2020 at Coastal Life Community Church. The service will be streamed live for everyone to view on the Coastal Life Community Church's Facebook page. At a later date, a Celebration of Life will be held "Tim Harrelson" style at the Hot Fish Club for all to attend.



The family would like to thank everyone for the incredible amount of love expressed during this difficult time. He was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed.



Memorials can be made to the Coastal Life Community Church's building fund or to the Lottie Moon Christmas offering.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by SCNow on Oct. 9, 2020.