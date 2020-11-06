Tina
Musso
FLORENCE -- Tina Marie Musso passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 as a result of injuries received in an accident.
A memorial service will be today (Friday) Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Community Free Will Baptist Church, 108 Clark Road, Florence. The family will have a time of visitation following the service.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 6, 2020.