Tommy M.
Folk, Jr.
Tommy M. Folk, Jr., 86, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Mr. Folk was born in Newberry, SC, a son of the late Helen Brown Folk and Tommy M. Folk, Sr. He graduated from Clemson University in 1957 with a textile manufacturing degree. Mr. Folk was a retired Environmental and Safety Engineer. He was a member of the Lions Club for 60 years, a member of IPTAY for 63 years and an Eagle Scout. Mr. Folk was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Agnes Bagnal Folk, and brother, Williamson Folk.
Surviving are his children, Tommy M. Folk, III, Sallie B. Folk, and Robert W. (Mary B.) Folk; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Chris) Thompkins and Erin Kelley; brother, Harold B. Folk (Ann) and sisters-in-law, Linda Folk and Mary Snowden.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at St. Luke Lutheran Church. Committal service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday at Rosemont Cemetery in Newberry, SC, directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Family will receive friends on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 5:00 PM -7:00 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1201 Cherokee Road, Florence, SC 29501, or to Amedisys Hospice, 500 Pamplico Highway, Suite D, Florence, SC 29505.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 18, 2021.