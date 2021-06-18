Menu
Tommy M. Folk Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Tommy M.

Folk, Jr.

Tommy M. Folk, Jr., 86, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Mr. Folk was born in Newberry, SC, a son of the late Helen Brown Folk and Tommy M. Folk, Sr. He graduated from Clemson University in 1957 with a textile manufacturing degree. Mr. Folk was a retired Environmental and Safety Engineer. He was a member of the Lions Club for 60 years, a member of IPTAY for 63 years and an Eagle Scout. Mr. Folk was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Agnes Bagnal Folk, and brother, Williamson Folk.

Surviving are his children, Tommy M. Folk, III, Sallie B. Folk, and Robert W. (Mary B.) Folk; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Chris) Thompkins and Erin Kelley; brother, Harold B. Folk (Ann) and sisters-in-law, Linda Folk and Mary Snowden.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at St. Luke Lutheran Church. Committal service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday at Rosemont Cemetery in Newberry, SC, directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

Family will receive friends on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 5:00 PM -7:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1201 Cherokee Road, Florence, SC 29501, or to Amedisys Hospice, 500 Pamplico Highway, Suite D, Florence, SC 29505.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC
Jun
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
1201 Cherokee Road, Florence, SC
Jun
19
Committal
3:00p.m.
Rosemont Cemetery
2699 College Street, Newberry, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Dear Sallie, Tommy, and Robert, I am so sorry to hear about your Dad. Thinking of you and praying for God to comfort you.
Robin Brown
Other
June 22, 2021
Peace be with you during this difficult time.
Kevin Kiker
June 18, 2021
