Tony Rossini Chandler, 57, of Kingstree died Monday, December 21, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 9522 Hemingway Hwy., Kingstree.
Sponsored by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, Inc - Kingstree.
13 Entries
Truly a kind person and an awesome friend. RIP Tony.
Zachary Gillard-Frierson
Friend
March 28, 2022
Sincere sympathy...
Genevieve McCrea
Friend
January 4, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Edna Tisdale
Friend
December 29, 2020
I just want Mary, Bendetta, Shannon, and Keicha to know I’m so sorry for your loss and my Love and prayers are with you all.
Monica Cooper
Family
December 28, 2020
Sending condolences to the family. 2 Timothy 4:7-8
Deaconess Judeaetta Pendergrass-Braswell
Classmate
December 26, 2020
May God keep you in your time of bereavement!!
Harriette Nesmith-Briscoe
Friend
December 26, 2020
Tony you will deeply be missed with your silly wit and unbelievable way of remembering every small detail of the past. We always enjoyed your company and humorous ways of telling your crazy jokes. We love you Tony. You gave a good fight and did your best. You knew we all loved you but rest assure God loves you best. Debra & Stanley
Debra Chandler-Mouzon
Friend
December 26, 2020
SINCEREST SYMPATHY DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME...
RUBY BRADLEY-MCCLAM
December 23, 2020
Praying for your family in this difficult time.
Willie & Leola Wilson
Friend
December 23, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family
Herbert Wilson
Friend
December 22, 2020
The way I will always remember Tony, he never complained. When I came down to visit him he always had something funny to say or something to lift my spirits. I know that you are resting and in a much better place.
JoAnn Boards- Brown
Friend
December 22, 2020
Regina Myers
Family
December 22, 2020
Tony was a beacon of light even in his times of medical darkness! I will miss the laughter we had during our visits and him asking me “when you gonna have another baby”! Rest easy, my brother of ‘82! ❤