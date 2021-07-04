Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tony Hanna
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc
106 E Darlington St
Florence, SC
Tony Hanna died Saturday, July 3, 2021. Arrangements by Ideal Funeral Parlor of Florence.
Published by SCNow on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Uncle Tony you will be greatly missed. Sorry I wasn´t able to come, as we also lost my dads mom. I love you always and forever. Give Uncle Auther a huge hug and kiss for me Now you´re both back together and with your mom. Until we meet again Uncle Tony
Crystal Evans
Family
July 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results