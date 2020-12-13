Menu
Tracy Lynn Altman
Morris Funeral Home
Tracy Lynn Altman , 49, of Johnsonville, died Friday, December 11, 2020. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 at Morris Funeral Home. Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway.
Words at this difficult time for you and your family escape me. I will always remember Tracy's thoughtfulness and humour and helping you care for your mother, his grandmother. I will always keep in mind his kindness and sense of humor.
Joseph
December 14, 2020
