I was saddened to learn of Tyreke's passing. I had the wonderful privilege for working along side him at Fort Gordon. He had the best smile and an infectious laugh. I will miss him, but I am comforted by the memories.



Words, no matter how kind, can't mend your heartache. However, those who care for you wish you comfort and peace of mind.

Wendi Treadwell Coworker March 18, 2021