Losing someone so dear is devastating, and no words can ever really relieve that pain. But to help, I wish you courage and healing during these toughest of days. Cry when you feel like it. Let the laughter roll when it comes. And know that Val will forever live on in the journeys you shared together and that she shared with others. Val is gone from our sight and I miss her so much but I know that Val will forever be in our hearts.

Tammy Cooper-Wright June 7, 2021