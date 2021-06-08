Val was a sweet heart Allways smiling and showing so much love sleep in peace my sweet friend forever in my heart
Carolyn Gunther
Friend
June 9, 2021
You made life so much better every time you came around. You are really going to be missed. Loving you always Val.
Dorothy M. Scott
Friend
June 9, 2021
Val was such a loving and genuine person. I met her at Assurant and from there, she became my friend/sister. I was there when her mother passed away but to get the news of "Val's" passing was hard. I cried indeed but I know God has you right with him. I'm going to miss talking with you. Love you until we meet again. Sending my love and condolences to the family/friends.
Kregia Wortham
Friend
June 9, 2021
From the time I met her Val was such a genuine and sweet person. I will be praying for Strength for all of you. Much Love Mrs. Missy
Missy Burgess-Planter
Friend
June 8, 2021
This is a hard one! Val, I love you friend. You took me under your wings like the BIG SISTER I never had! We had tons of fun back in the day. Memories that I will NEVER forget! Rest easy
Natasha Simon
Friend
June 8, 2021
"Our joys will be greater, our love will be deeper, our life will be fuller because we shared your moment." - Author Unknown
Fly high my friend you are missed!
Myron & Tiwander Greene
Friend
June 8, 2021
Such a joyous and sweet woman. She will definitely be missed. My prayers goes out to the family.
Shirley Sanders
Friend
June 7, 2021
Losing someone so dear is devastating, and no words can ever really relieve that pain. But to help, I wish you courage and healing during these toughest of days. Cry when you feel like it. Let the laughter roll when it comes. And know that Val will forever live on in the journeys you shared together and that she shared with others. Val is gone from our sight and I miss her so much but I know that Val will forever be in our hearts.
Tammy Cooper-Wright
June 7, 2021
To the Baccus family you have my deepest sympathy and I really miss Val to God be the glory